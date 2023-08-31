Home / Technology / Tech News / Lenovo launches Tab P12 tablet with 12.7-inch display at Rs 34,999: Details

Lenovo launches Tab P12 tablet with 12.7-inch display at Rs 34,999: Details

The Lenovo Tab P12 is available on Lenovo online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart. It is offered in storm gray colour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Lenovo

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Chinese electronics maker Lenovo on Thursday launched in India the Tab P12 tablet. Priced at Rs 34,999, the tablet is available on Lenovo online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart. Aimed at students and working professionals, the tablet boots Android 13 operating system and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 system-on-chip. Below are the details:

Lenovo Tab P12: Specifications

The Tab P12 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256 GB on-board storage. It supports storage expansion by up to 256GB through a microSD card. It sports a 12.7-inch 3K LCD display and supports the ThinkPad-inspired keyboard and Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, which is an add-on accessory sold separately. Lenovo said the large display on the Tab P12 can be used to view four windows simultaneously for multitasking. Besides, it supports up to five floating windows. The Lenovo Tab P12 weighs 615g and it has metal construction. It boots Android 13 operating system with support for fingerprint reader for security.

The tablet boasts a JBL four-speaker system powered by Dolby Atmos. It is powered by a 10,200 mAh battery. The tablet features a 13-megapixel camera on the front and an 8MP camera on the rear. As for the connectivity, there is support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB type-C port, and microSD card slot

LenovoLenovo launchLenovo ThinkPadChinese brandstablet

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

