Video, audio calls soon to be made available for X, says owner Elon Musk

Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), announced on Thursday that the social media platform will soon get a new feature for video and audio calls.

Musk tweeted: "Video & audio calls coming to X. Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC. No phone number needed. X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique."

This could revolutionise the way we communicate on the platform, said Musk.

Musk said the feature will work on iOS, Android, Mac, and PCs.

Earlier this month, Musk announced the addition of the livestream feature to X by posting a clip of himself.

Musk had completed his acquisition of Twitter in October 2022. He acted as the chief executive officer (CEO) of X (then known as Twitter) until he stepped down in June 2023 and was replaced by Linda Yaccarino.