Made by Google event on August 13: What to expect from Pixel 9 series

Google is scheduled to host its Made by Google launch event on August 13, with a primary focus on unveiling new hardware products. The event's highlight will be the introduction of the Pixel 9 series smartphones with a new design and models. The Pixel 9 series is expected to feature improvements across various aspects, including enhanced camera sensors, new display panels, and exclusive AI features. Google Pixel 9 series: What to expect Models

Google has already revealed the first look of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, confirming that the next-generation foldable device will be part of the Pixel 9 series. In addition to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, media reports suggest that a third model will be introduced. This new model, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, is anticipated to feature a larger display compared to the Pro model, which is expected to have a display size similar to the base Pixel 9 smartphone.

Design

The Pixel 9 series is set to undergo a significant design overhaul. The Pixel 9 Pro will feature a flat frame design, moving away from the curved edges seen in previous generations. It will also sport a floating island-style camera module, which is detached from the frame, unlike the camera visor design on the Pixel 8 series. The standard Pixel 9 and the anticipated Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to adopt a similar design.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature an isolated square-shaped camera island on the top left side of the device, departing from the traditional camera bar design seen on previous Pixel devices. It will also have a flat frame design similar to the Pixel 9 Pro.

Cameras

The Pixel 9 series is expected to bring significant camera upgrades. The standard Pixel 9 will likely feature a new Sony IMX858 ultra-wide-angle camera sensor with a larger aperture, replacing the existing Sony IMX386. Additionally, the vanilla Pixel 9 is expected to have autofocus for the front-facing camera.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and the anticipated Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to include the new Sony IMX858 sensor for the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. The Pro models may also feature a 50MP IMX858 sensor for the front-facing camera, marking a significant upgrade.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to be equipped with a 64MP IMX787 sensor, borrowed from the Pixel 8a, as its primary camera.

Display

Following the incorporation of Samsung's "Actua" display in the Pixel 8 series, Google is likely to use Samsung's OLED panels again for the Pixel 9 series. Reports suggest that the Pixel 9 series will utilise the same OLED panel that Samsung is manufacturing for Apple's next-generation iPhone series. The improved Samsung "M14" OLED panel is anticipated to be brighter than the current generation display.

According to a report by Android Authority, the standard Pixel 9 smartphone will achieve 1,800 nits of peak HDR brightness, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL panels will reach up to 2,050 nits. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a taller display, with the inner foldable panel achieving up to 1,600 nits and the outer cover display up to 1,800 nits of peak HDR brightness.

AI features

The Pixel 9 series is expected to introduce several new AI features, including an "Add Me" feature, which is anticipated to be an enhanced version of the "Best Take" feature. A new "Studio" app, an all-in-one AI image generator and editor, is also expected. The most notable feature will likely be the "Pixel Screenshots" feature, which is expected to function similarly to Microsoft's Recall feature for the Copilot+ PC platform. Unlike Recall, which captures everything on the user's screen to create a searchable timeline, Pixel Screenshots will include only the screenshots taken by the user and authorised for use by the feature.

Additional improvements

The Pixel 9 series smartphones are expected to feature several other enhancements. These include an improved in-display fingerprint sensor, with Google likely switching from a capacitive fingerprint scanner to an ultrasonic sensor, improving speed and reliability.

Other improvements include a new modem for better network reception and satellite connectivity, introduced with the Android 15 operating system.