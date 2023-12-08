Home / Technology / Tech News / Marvel's 'Blade' video game announced at The Game Award 2023: Know details

Marvel's 'Blade' video game announced at The Game Award 2023: Know details

Marvel Games, in a brief, said that the game will be based on a section of Paris in the middle of a "supernatural emergency"

Image: Marvel Entertainment
BS Tech New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
At The Game Award 2023, American video game publisher Bethesda Softworks and Marvel Games announced that a new video game based on Marvel's comic book character- Blade, is under development.

The announcement stated that Arkane Lyon Studio, the developer of popular video games such as DEATHLOOP and Dishonoured series, is creating a single-player, third-person game based on Marvel's half-human/half-vampire comic book hero.

"Marvel's Blade game will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the middle of a supernatural emergency," said Marvel Games in a press release, briefly describing the game." Vampires have emerged, terrorising the city of lights and forcing Parisians to shelter inside their homes at night to wait for sunrise," the studio added.

"This project is the perfect opportunity to push Arkane's art style into an even more modern and bold territory," said Sebastien Mitton, Co-Creative and Art Director, Arkane Lyon.

Marvel Games has also released an announcement trailer on Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel with a sneak peek into Blade's character in the upcoming video game. 


Meanwhile, Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios multiplayer game, won the Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023. The RPG (Role-playing) video game also won the awards in Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, and the Player's Voice category.

The Belgian video game developer also announced that Baldur's Gate 3 is now available on Xbox Series X and Series S. The video game was initially released on PC in August this year and later on PlayStation 5 in September.

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

