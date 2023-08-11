Home / Technology / Tech News / Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Based on Linux, the Maya OS is powered by an end point detection and protection system called Chakaravyuh, which is said to act as a barrier against online threats

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
The Ministry of Defence has announced that it will replace the Microsoft Windows operating system (OS) with an indigenously developed Maya OS by the end of this year. The move is aimed at improving the security of the ministry’s computer systems against malware and ransomware attacks.

Citing an officer involved in the process, The Hindu reported that Maya OS has an interface and functionalities similar to Windows.

"The direction is to install Maya on all computers connected to the internet in the South Block before August 15,” the officer said.

Based on Linux, the Maya OS is powered by an end point detection and protection system called Chakaravyuh, which is said to act as a barrier against online threats. Currently, Maya OS is being installed only in the defence ministry systems. It would be vetted before being adopted for the network computers connected to the networks of the three services. According to the news report in The Hindu, the Navy had already cleared it and the Army and the Air Force were currently evaluating it.

What is Maya OS

Maya OS is based on Ubuntu, Linux. Maya has been developed by a team of experts from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) within six months. It is said to be easy to use and manage, with a user interface that looks similar to Windows.

The operating system has a number of features such as cloud storage integration, full disk encryption, digital signature, and biometric authentication. Besides, it has an end point detection and protection system, called Chakaravyuh, that acts as a barrier against online threats by blocking cybercriminals attempts of breach.

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

