Gmail app for Android, iOS to get native translation feature soon: Details

American software giant Google has announced a new feature for its Gmail app that would allow users to natively translate an email. The new feature, soon rolling out for Android and iOS devices, would detect a language and translate the email automatically.

“For years, our users have conveniently translated emails in Gmail on the web to over 100 languages. Starting today, we’re excited to announce a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that will enable you to seamlessly communicate in a wide range of languages," said Google in a blogpost.

The feature is compatible with 100 languages with support for more languages expected in future.

Earlier, the translation feature was available on the web interface but not on Gmail smartphone app. Therefore, users had to either copy and paste the email content into Google Translate or take a screenshot and upload it on Google Lens for translation. Now, the translate feature would be natively supported in the Gmail app for Android and iOS devices.

The new feature works by detecting the language of the email content and displaying a banner at the top of the email that offers the user to translate it into the set language.

For example, if an email is in English and the user’s language is Spanish, they can tap on “Translate to Spanish” to see the translated text.

To translate an email on mobile, a user can tap on the ‘Translate’ option located in the three-dot overflow menu at the top-right corner of an email. A user can choose his/her output language in settings, and a prompt appears when the contents of an email do not match the “Gmail display language”.

A user can also dismiss the banner if he/she does not want to translate the email or can opt for never translating emails from a certain language.

Additionally, users can customise their translation preferences in the settings, where they can select which languages they want to always or never translate.

The new feature will roll out to Android users in two weeks, and it will launch on iOS devices on August 21.

Here is how to use the translation feature on Gmail app:

To translate a message, tap on the ‘Translate’ option at the top of the email



Users can dismiss the translation option, but it will reappear if Gmail detects that the email’s content is different from the set language



To turn off the translate banner for a particular language, tap and accept the ‘Don’t translate [language] again’ prompt that appears on dismissing the banner