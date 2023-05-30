Home / Technology / Tech News / MediaTek, Nvidia to work together to transform automobiles with AI

MediaTek, Nvidia to work together to transform automobiles with AI

Chipmaker's MediaTek and Nvidia has teamed up to bring drivers and passengers new experiences inside the car as they will be working on transforming automobiles with artificial intelligence (AI)

IANS San Francisco
MediaTek, Nvidia to work together to transform automobiles with AI

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chipmaker's MediaTek and Nvidia has teamed up to bring drivers and passengers new experiences inside the car as they will be working on transforming automobiles with artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing.

MediaTek will develop automotive SoCs (systems-on-chips) and integrate the Nvidia GPU chiplet, featuring Nvidia AI and graphics intellectual property, into the design architecture.

The chiplets are connected by an ultra-fast and coherent chiplet interconnect technology, according to the company.

"With this partnership, our collaborative vision is to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next generation of intelligent, always-connected vehicles," MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai said.

In addition, MediaTek will run the Nvidia DRIVE OS, DRIVE IX, CUDA and TensorRT software technologies on these new automotive SoCs to enable connected infotainment and in-cabin convenience and safety functions.

"The combination of MediaTek's industry-leading system-on-chip plus Nvidia's GPU and AI software technologies will enable new user experiences, enhanced safety and new connected services for all vehicle segments, from luxury to entry-level," Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said.

Moreover, the chipmaker said that MediaTek can enhance the capabilities of its Dimensity Auto platform by leveraging Nvidia's core expertise in AI, cloud, graphics technology, and software ecosystem, and combining it with Nvidia's advanced driver assistance systems.

The platform includes the Dimensity Auto Cockpit, which supports smart multi-displays, high-dynamic range cameras and audio processing, so drivers and passengers can seamlessly interact with cockpit and infotainment systems.

--IANS

shs/svn/

Also Read

MediaTek may soon integrate Nvidia's AI GPUs in flagship mobile chips

Nvidia's live-streaming tool Broadcast can now simulate eye contact

Not considering law to regulate AI growth in country: IT Ministry

Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

MediaTek announces gaming-focused Dimensity 8200 5G processor: Details here

Amazon UK trains virtual assistant 'Alexa' to offer advice on periods

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers

Battlegrounds Mobile India available to play with new BGMI 2.5 updates

BGMI video game is now available for play in India, announces Krafton

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMediaTekNvidia

First Published: May 30 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story