Meta introduces revamped Meta Account system to unify apps and devices

What is changing

According to the company, Meta Account builds on the current Accounts Center but is designed to be more centralised. The company noted that the rollout will happen gradually over the next year, and existing users will be automatically moved to the new system.

Once updated, all connected apps and devices will appear in one place. Users will be notified when their account switches, but the company said that day-to-day usage of apps will remain the same. This means people can continue using Facebook, Instagram and other services as usual, without needing to relearn anything.

For WhatsApp, the integration remains optional. If users have already linked it to Accounts Center, it will carry over. Otherwise, it will continue to function separately, with its end-to-end encryption unchanged.