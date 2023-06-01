Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta purges over 33 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in April in India

Meta said that it took down over 27.7 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 5.4 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in April in India.

Between April 1-30, Facebook received 8,470 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 2,225 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"Of the other 6,245 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,244 reports in total. The remaining 5,001 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned," Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 9,676 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

"Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 3,591 cases," it informed.

Of the other 6,085 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 1,664 reports in total.

The remaining 4,421 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.

