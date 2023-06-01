Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

“Echo Pop is a combination of powerful audio, full capabilities of Alexa, and a stylish design. With this latest smart speaker, we have amped up innovation in design to offer more options to customers”, said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India. “Aesthetics have become an integral part of our choices today and customers have always appreciated the audio experience of Echo smart speakers. We look forward to customer feedback on Echo Pop’s new design and audio, and hope that it will add more colour, fun and entertainment to their homes.”

Amazon on Thursday launched in India Echo Pop, a new addition to its Alexa-powered smart speaker line. Priced at Rs 4,999, the Amazon Echo Pop has an entirely new semi-sphere form factor and is available in Green, Purple, White, and Black colours. The Echo Pop has a custom-designed front-facing speaker for directional sound that is loud, balanced and clear. Amazon said the device is a perfect smart speaker for the bedroom, living room, and kids’ room. Powered by Alexa and AZ2 Neural Edge processor, the device supports voice commands in English, Hindi and Hinglish.