Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta to let users to create custom AI characters through AI Studio

Meta to let users to create custom AI characters through AI Studio

The new tool is built with Meta's Llama 3.1, the biggest version of its mostly free artificial intelligence models

Meta
Users can share their AI characters on the social media giant's various platforms (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 11:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta Platforms on Monday said it will roll out a new tool called AI Studio that will allow users to create, share and design personalized AI chatbots.
 
The AI Studio will allow users to create customized AI characters and also allow Instagram creators to use the AI characters "as an extension of themselves" that can handle common DM questions and story replies, Meta said.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Users can share their AI characters on the social media giant's various platforms.
 
The new tool is built with Meta's Llama 3.1, the biggest version of its mostly free artificial intelligence models released last week, which is available in multiple languages and has performance metrics that compete with paid models from rivals like OpenAI.
 
ChatGPT maker OpenAI is working on a project code-named "Strawberry," the details of which are tightly kept secret even within OpenAI, as the startup races to show that the types of models it offers are capable of delivering advanced reasoning capabilities, Reuters exclusively reported earlier in July.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SAP Labs India to house two global AI roles; to drive global innovation

Google to introduce next-gen mobile AI features with Pixel 9 series: Report

Harris' AI doctored video shared by Musk raises concerns ahead of elections

HP launches EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops in India

Meta AI gets support for Hindi, new features on WhatsApp, Instagram, more

Topics :artifical intelligenceMetaverseAI Models

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story