Google Photos rolls out AI 'Help me edit' tool to more Android devices

The Gemini AI-powered "Help me edit" feature in Google Photos lets users make edits to photos, using a natural language prompt

Help me edit tool in Google Photos app
Help me edit tool in Google Photos app
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
The Gemini AI-powered “Help me edit” tool in Google Photos is now being rolled out to all Android devices in the US. Initially introduced on the Google Pixel 10 series, this feature allows users to interact with the AI using natural language to specify the edits they want for their photos, either through voice commands or text input.
 
Android smartphone users in India may need to wait, as the feature has not yet been released in the region. Google is expected to expand availability to more countries by the end of the year, beginning with Pixel devices and eventually extending to other Android smartphones. 

Google Photo’s Help me edit feature: How it works

The “Help me edit” option can be found at the bottom of the revamped Google Photos editor. To begin, tap the field, which prompts you to “Describe the edits you want.” Users can type or speak instructions detailing how they want their photo adjusted, or select from context-sensitive suggestions provided by Google, such as removing the background or emphasising the subject.
 
According to TechCrunch, the feature is capable of handling both simple and complex edits. It can make basic adjustments like improving lighting or removing distractions, as well as more advanced modifications, such as erasing objects from the background. The tool can also assist in restoring older, faded photos. In addition, you could ask the AI to add sunglasses to a portrait.
 
The report also notes that the tool supports follow-up instructions, enabling users to refine and adjust the image progressively as they continue editing.
 

Topics :Google appsGemini AIGoogle's AI

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

