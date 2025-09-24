Google Photos rolls out AI 'Help me edit' tool to more Android devices

Android smartphone users in India may need to wait, as the feature has not yet been released in the region. Google is expected to expand availability to more countries by the end of the year, beginning with Pixel devices and eventually extending to other Android smartphones.

Google Photo’s Help me edit feature: How it works

The “Help me edit” option can be found at the bottom of the revamped Google Photos editor. To begin, tap the field, which prompts you to “Describe the edits you want.” Users can type or speak instructions detailing how they want their photo adjusted, or select from context-sensitive suggestions provided by Google, such as removing the background or emphasising the subject.

According to TechCrunch, the feature is capable of handling both simple and complex edits. It can make basic adjustments like improving lighting or removing distractions, as well as more advanced modifications, such as erasing objects from the background. The tool can also assist in restoring older, faded photos. In addition, you could ask the AI to add sunglasses to a portrait.