Perplexity launches AI email assistant: What is it, how it works, and more

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Perplexity has introduced an email assistant for its Max subscribers. According to the US-based artificial intelligence entity, its assistant is designed to act as a personal AI-powered partner for handling everyday email tasks. The assistant is not offered as a separate tool or app, but a service that can connect directly with email accounts across phone and computer. It can draft responses, organise messages, schedule meetings, and answer questions about inbox. Here is all you need to know about Perplexity’s email assistant for Max subscribers:
Perplexity’s AI email assistant: What is it
Perplexity explains email assistant as a built-in service that directly connects to your email account. Currently, the service is available for Gmail and Outlook. According to the company, the email assistant adapts to users communication style and priorities, drafting replies in their tone and proposes meeting times aligned with their calendars, helping cut down routine tasks.
The company said that the Max subscribers can activate the assistant by emailing assistant@perplexity.com from their email account. Once linked, it gets to work by drafting responses, prioritising important emails, organising threads, and even helping schedule meetings.
Unlike generic AI tools, the assistant learns from communication patterns. It mirrors users’ tone in replies and suggests meeting times based on their calendar habits. On security, Perplexity said that the assistant is SOC 2 and GDPR compliance and it does not train on user data.
In related news, Perplexity has announced that the Comet AI browser, which was initially limited to Max subscribers, is now available to Pro users in India. Currently accessible on Mac and Windows. The Pro plan costs about Rs 17,000 annually, but Airtel customers can avail a complimentary one-year subscription through the company’s recent partnership with Perplexity.
