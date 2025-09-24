Home / Technology / Tech News / Perplexity launches AI email assistant: What is it, how it works, and more

Perplexity launches AI email assistant: What is it, how it works, and more

Perplexity said its AI email assistant can draft replies, organise messages, schedule meetings, and more. Currently, the assistant is available only to Perplexity Max subscribers

Perplexity's AI Email Assistant
Perplexity's AI Email Assistant (Image: Perplexity)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Perplexity has introduced an email assistant for its Max subscribers. According to the US-based artificial intelligence entity, its assistant is designed to act as a personal AI-powered partner for handling everyday email tasks. The assistant is not offered as a separate tool or app, but a service that can connect directly with email accounts across phone and computer. It can draft responses, organise messages, schedule meetings, and answer questions about inbox. Here is all you need to know about Perplexity’s email assistant for Max subscribers:

Perplexity’s AI email assistant: What is it 

Perplexity explains email assistant as a built-in service that directly connects to your email account. Currently, the service is available for Gmail and Outlook. According to the company, the email assistant adapts to users communication style and priorities, drafting replies in their tone and proposes meeting times aligned with their calendars, helping cut down routine tasks. 

Perplexity’s AI email assistant: How it works

The company said that the Max subscribers can activate the assistant by emailing assistant@perplexity.com from their email account. Once linked, it gets to work by drafting responses, prioritising important emails, organising threads, and even helping schedule meetings.  
 
Unlike generic AI tools, the assistant learns from communication patterns. It mirrors users’ tone in replies and suggests meeting times based on their calendar habits. On security, Perplexity said that the assistant is SOC 2 and GDPR compliance and it does not train on user data. 
 
In related news, Perplexity has announced that the Comet AI browser, which was initially limited to Max subscribers, is now available to Pro users in India. Currently accessible on Mac and Windows. The Pro plan costs about Rs 17,000 annually, but Airtel customers can avail a complimentary one-year subscription through the company’s recent partnership with Perplexity.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Hope to sell designed-in-India auto chips in 2-3 years, says Mindgrove CEO

Sony to host 'State of Play' on Sept 24: Where to watch and what to expect

OpenAI explores speakers, glasses, AI pin as potential AI hardware devices

Samsung's One UI 8.5 may bring new Galaxy AI features, iOS 26-like redesign

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63 on PlayStation brings new cars, events, scapes

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsGoogle's AIGoogle gmail

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story