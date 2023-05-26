Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft to add force quit option to Windows 11 taskbar: Details here

Microsoft to add force quit option to Windows 11 taskbar: Details here

The company introduced a new 'never combine mode', which lets users see each app window on the taskbar individually with labels

IANS San Francisco
Microsoft to add force quit option to Windows 11 taskbar: Details here

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is planning to add a force quit option to the Windows 11 taskbar, which will allow users to force-quit crashed apps and buggy ones directly from the taskbar.

The feature is similar to macOS, where users do not need to open Task Manager to quit apps.

According to The Verge, Microsoft confirmed at its Build developers conference this week that it's adding the feature soon, which first appeared in some early test versions of Windows 11.

Moreover, the tech giant has also released a new Windows 11 test build, which includes another taskbar improvement.

The company introduced a new 'never combine mode', which lets users see each app window on the taskbar individually with labels.

In addition to various enhancements, the latest build also includes backup and restore functionalities for PCs, making it much easier to restore apps, settings, and even passwords and credentials for Wi-Fi networks on a new PC.

Microsoft is also refining and improving its collection of emojis for Windows 11 to make them more recognisable.

Users of Windows 11 should be able to access all of these new features within a few months.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has rolled out an update to the Photos app in Windows 11, which includes a broad set of new features, improvements, and fixes based on feedback.

The Photos app in Windows 11 allows users to view, organise, and share photos from their PC, OneDrive, and iCloud.

With this update, Microsoft has introduced features like a slideshow experience, timeline scrollbar, and spot fix.

--IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Also Read

Microsoft's new feature to let users set default apps in Windows 11

Microsoft adds Bing AI to Windows Taskbar, introduces Phone Link for iPhone

Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1

Microsoft introduces its new 'Canary Channel' for Windows Insiders

Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store

UK scientists create 'life-saving' AI tool that predicts breast cancer

How Nvidia is leading other chipmakers amid the emergence of ChatGPT

Krafton's BGMI set to return for Indian gamers, here's the latest update

Entrepreneurs take reins of IAMAI, big tech sidelined for the first time

WhatsApp's new update likely to bring usernames; to replace phone numbers

Topics :MicrosoftMicrosoft WindowWindows 11

First Published: May 26 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story