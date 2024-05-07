Google launches Pixel 8a, opens pre-order in India with introductory offers

Google has announced the Pixel 8a, its affordable smartphone in the Pixel 8 series. Powered by its Tensor G3 chip, the smartphone gets select artificial intelligence features from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, such as Google Gemini and gesture-driven Circle to Search. Following suit with other models in the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8a is promised seven years of software support, encompassing security updates, Android OS upgrades, and feature drops.

Google Pixel 8a: Price and variants

Google is offering the Pixel 8a in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage configurations, both with 8GB RAM, at Rs 52,999 and Rs 59,999. The smartphone will be available in new Aloe and Bay colour options in addition to the existing Obsidian and Porcelain colours.

Pixel 8a (8GB + 128GB): Rs 52,999

Pixel 8a (8GB + 256GB): Rs 59,999

Colours: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain

Google Pixel 8a: Pre-order and introductory offers

Pre-orders for the Pixel 8a are currently open on Flipkart in India, with sales scheduled to commence on May 14 at 6:30 am. In collaboration with Flipkart, Google extends bank offers of up to Rs 4,000 and 12-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plans with select bank cards. Moreover, consumers can avail of a bonus of up to Rs 9,000, atop the exchange value of select smartphone models in trade-in deals. As part of the pre-order bundle, consumers have the option to secure the Pixel Buds A-series wireless earphones at a discounted price of Rs 999.

Google Pixel 8a: Specifications

The Pixel 8a sports a 6.1-inch fullHD OLED display of up to 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip, the smartphone offers storage configurations of 128GB (UFS 3.1) and 256GB (UFS 3.1), both coupled with 8GB of RAM (LPDDR5x). Imaging is covered by a dual-camera system on the rear, comprising a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), alongside a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor

with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV). On the front, there is a 13MP camera sensor. The Pixel 8a incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking and supports face unlock via the front camera. Powered by a 4492mAh battery, the Pixel 8a is compatible with both wired and wireless (Qi) charging methods.

Display: 6.1-inch, FullHD, OLED, 120Hz, 1400 nits (HDR) and up to 2000 nits (peak)

Audio: Dual stereo speakers

Weight: 188g

Battery: 4492 mAh

Charging: Wired and Wireless (Qi)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Processors: Tensor G3 and Titan M2

Software: Android 14

Rear camera: 64MP (OIS and EIS) + 13MP

Front camera: 13MP

Port: USB-C v3.2

Protection: Gorilla Glass 3 and IP67

Google Pixel 8a: Features

The Pixel 8a features select AI-driven functionalities from its higher-tier counterparts. These encompass imaging enhancements like Gemini and Circle to Search, alongside camera-centric features such as "Best Take", "Magic Editor" and "Audio Magic Eraser". Additional features include Super Res Zoom (up to 8x), as well as capabilities like Magic Eraser, Night Sight, and Photo Unblur. Maintaining consistency with other Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 8a integrates "Real Tone" technology to faithfully represent skin tones in photos and videos.