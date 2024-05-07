Apple launches iPad Pro and iPad Air: India pricing, availability, and more

Apple on May 7 launched the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Alongside, the Cupertino, US-based technology giant introduced the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro accessories. With the iPad Pro, Apple debuts its next-generation M4 silicon, which it said brings up to 50 per cent improvement in CPU performance over the M2 chip that powered the predecessor. The iPad Air, on the other hand, is powered by Apple M2 chip. Both the iPads support the new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. Below are the details:

Apple iPad Air: What’s new

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 2024 iPad Air is offered in 11-inch and 13-inch display options. Both models boast Apple’s Liquid Retina IPS display technology and landscape-focused front camera. Featuring recycled aluminium enclosure, the iPad Air is offered in Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Grey colour options. With the base model now starting with 128GB storage, the iPad Air is offered in multiple storage options going up to 1TB.

iPad Air 2024 Photo: Apple Apple iPad Air: India pricing and availability details

The 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air will be available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage option. Customers can order the iPad Air with M2 starting May 7 Apple Store Online and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including India. It will ship to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, starting Wednesday, May 15.

The 11-inch iPad Air starts at Rs 59,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 74,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Air starts at Rs 79,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 94,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple iPad Pro: What’s new

The 2024 iPad Pro is offered in 11-inch and 13-inch display option, both with new “Tandem OLED” display technology that Apple said delivers up to 100 nits brightness (HDR) and 1600 nits peak brightness. Like the Air, the iPad Pro has aluminium enclosure. It will be available in Silver and Space Black colour option. Perhaps the most important update that the 2024 iPad Pro brings is the Apple M4 Silicon.

iPad Pro 2024 Photo: Apple Apple iPad Pro: India pricing and availability details

Customers can order the iPad Pro with M4 starting May 7 on Apple Store Online and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including India, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, May 15.

The 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 119,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 129,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 149,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple M4 chip

Currently exclusive to the iPad Pro, the M4 chip is based on second-gen 3nm technology. It boasts a 4-performance cores and 6-efficiency cores, but most importantly a new 16-core neural engine that Apple said can deliver up to 38 trillion operations per second. It is the neural engine that handles AI workloads on the chips and Apple said its neural engine makes “M4 an outrageously powerful chip for AI." According to Apple, the neural engine on the M4 chip is significantly powerful than any neural processing unit in any AI PC today.

Apple M4 chip Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard: Details

The Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro are compatible with both the iPad Pro and iPad Air 2024 models. The Magic Keyboard features a floating design and boasts a new function row. It has an aluminium plam rest and large touchpad with support for haptic feedback. Offered in black and white finishes, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for Rs 29,900 and the 13-inch Magic Keyboard is available for Rs 33,900. Both the models support layouts for over 30 languages.