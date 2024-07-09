Microsoft Xbox TV with Cloud Gaming service lands on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Xbox TV app is already available on mobile devices, Xbox consoles, and select Samsung monitors and TVs. Amazon Fire TV Sticks are first streaming devices to get this app from Microsoft though

Xbox app on Amazon Fire TV stick
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 10:47 AM IST
Microsoft has launched its Xbox TV app on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, making Xbox Cloud gaming accessible on Amazon’s media streaming devices. For users with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, this is a new way to stream titles on compatible Fire TV devices. The app was announced by Microsoft last month.

The Xbox app is available on select Fire TV Sticks, including the Fire TV 4K Max (2023) and the Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). Users can only stream titles that are available as part of Game Pass at present. Reportedly, Microsoft is planning to give users access to the entire Xbox library in the next few months. Access to titles from publishers that are not part of Xbox Cloud Gaming will be excluded though.

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, a compatible Fire TV Stick, and a Bluetooth-enabled wireless gaming controller are required to access Xbox titles on the Fire TV device. Users will be able to access popular video game titles such as Starfield, Fallout 4, and Forza Horizon 5 through an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is priced at Rs 549 per month in India. Users can start streaming titles after downloading the Xbox app for Fire TV from Amazon Appstore.

The Xbox TV app is already available on mobile devices, Xbox consoles, and select Samsung monitors and TVs. Amazon Fire TV Sticks are the first streaming devices to get this app from Microsoft though. Microsoft had earlier partnered with Meta to roll out an Xbox Club gaming app for Quest VR headsets.

How to get started with Xbox cloud gaming on Fire TV stick

  • Connect the device: Attach an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) or Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) to your television and download the Xbox app from the Amazon Appstore.
  • Sign In: Once the app is installed and opened, it will prompt you to sign in using your Microsoft account.
  • Subscription: If you already have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, sign in and begin gaming. If not, you will need to sign in and then subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
  • Trial Games: For select games such as Fortnite, the app offers trials without any membership requirement.
  • Connect Controller: Once your Microsoft account is set up on the Fire TV Stick, connect a compatible Bluetooth controller and start gaming.

Topics :MicrosoftXboxAmazon Fire TV StickSmart TVTechnology

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

