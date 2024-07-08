Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube updates audio eraser tool to help creators deal with copyrights

YouTube updates audio eraser tool to help creators deal with copyrights

Reportedly, the updated eraser tool will let creators trim, replace or mute copyrighted music without impacting other audio elements of the videos from within YouTube Studio

LS polls: Notice to YouTube channels under Information Technology Act
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 1:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
YouTube has released an updated version of the eraser tool with which creators can remove copyrighted music from their videos without affecting other audio elements such as the dialog or sound effects. When a video faces a copyright issue then there are restrictions on whether it can be viewed or monetised. Previously users could mute all the audio in the copyrighted segment or remove the copyright segment completely. With the new feature, users can remove just the portion affected by the copyright without having to take down the video.

YouTube chief Neal Mohan announced about the eraser tool in a post on X that reads “Good news, creators: our updated Erase Song tool helps you easily remove copyright-claimed music from your video (while leaving the rest of your audio intact).” The post is accompanied by a video which informs that YouTube has been working on testing the eraser tool for a while but it was not as accurate in removing a copyright song. The video also notes that the new tool utilises an AI-powered algorithm to detect and remove songs without impacting other audio.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


YouTube has stated a caution on its support page that at times the algorithm might fail to remove just the song or not work if the song is hard to remove. Users can trim out the segment, replace the song or mute the song. Creators can also choose to “Mute all sound in the claimed segment”.

After the video is edited, YouTube will remove the content ID claim, YouTube’s own way of recognising use of copyrighted content in different clips.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Jun 28: CMF Phone 1, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, Instagram AI chats, more

YouTube introduces new features for premium members, mulls more paid plans

Tech wrap Jun 25: Motorola Razr 50 series, iOS 18 dev beta 2, Nokia phones

HMD launches Nokia feature phones with built-in YouTube, YouTube Music, UPI

YouTube tests 'Hype' feature with small creators: What is it, how it works

Topics :GoogleYouTubeYouTube videosTechnology

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story