Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Watch Series 10 could bring anniversary special surprises: Report

Apple Watch Series 10 could bring anniversary special surprises: Report

Reportedly, the Watch Series 10 could feature a large display, similar to Ultra model, and sleek design. The Ultra model, however, may not receive major upgrade in 2024

Apple watch, smartwatch, Apple watches
Representative Image: Apple Watch Series 9
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 12:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple Watch Series 10 is reportedly set to feature a larger display and a sleek design. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans to introduce significant changes to the standard Apple Watch in the next generation series to commemorate its tenth anniversary. The next-generation Apple Watch could sport a display size similar to the Apple Watch Ultra models. Additionally, Apple might brand the next Watch series as an anniversary model, similar to how the company rebranded the 2017 iPhone model as iPhone “X”.

Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3: Design

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


According to the Bloomberg report, Apple has internally codenamed two models of the Watch Series 10 as N217 and N218. Both models are anticipated to feature larger displays, comparable in size to the Apple Watch Ultra’s display. Additionally, these watches are expected to be thinner while maintaining a design similar to the current generation model.

As for the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra, the report indicated that the high-end model is not expected to undergo significant design changes.

Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3: Performance and Apple Intelligence

Both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 3 are expected to be powered by a new chip. This new processor is reportedly designed to support future AI-powered tools and features, although Apple Intelligence AI features will not be integrated into the wearables at this time.

Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3: Features

Apple intended to introduce new health monitoring features, including high blood pressure detection and Sleep Apnea detection, in this year’s Apple Watch models. However, these features have been delayed due to reliability issues during testing. The Sleep Apnea detection feature, in particular, requires blood oxygen saturation level measurement, which has led to a legal dispute with Masimo Corp.

The report suggested that Apple could announce the new features at the anticipated launch event in late September but may not release them until a later date.

Apple is also working on glucose monitoring for Apple Watches, but this feature is not expected to be available on the Apple Watch Series 10 this year.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Jul 3: Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Meta AI in WhatsApp, and more

iPhone 16 series: Apple to use A18 chips, but of different configurations

Apple poised to get OpenAI board observer role as part of AI pact: Report

Tech wrap Jul 2: Apple iOS 18, Meta's new AI label, ASUS Vivobook S15, more

Apple details India-focused features coming to eligible iPhones with iOS 18

Topics :Apple Apple WatchsmartwatchTechnology

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story