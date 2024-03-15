Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola may launch Edge 50 Pro, Fusion phones in India on April 3: Details

Motorola may launch Edge 50 Pro, Fusion phones in India on April 3: Details

Witness the fusion of art and intelligence, read the invite sent out by Motorola. It could be a hint that the Edge 50 Pro and Fusion may feature Pantone colour-themed design and AI features

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
Chinese electronics maker Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola is hosting an event in India on April 3. Witness the fusion of art and intelligence, read the invite sent out by Motorola confirming the event date. With more details expected soon with a formal invitation from Motorola, it is safe to say the company’s upcoming smartphones would feature Pantone colour-themed design and artificial intelligence features.
 

Earlier, at the Mobile World Congress, Motorola emphasized its partnership with toughened glass maker Corning and committed to use the latter's Gorilla Glass on all its smartphones. On that note, it would not be a surprise if the upcoming devices get Gorilla Glasses on the front, protecting the display, and on the rear cover.

As for the smartphones, Motorola is expected to announce the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion. Here is what to expect from Motorola event on April 3:

Motorola event: What to expect

Motorola is expected to unveil the Edge 50 Pro, which could be joined by Fusion model named Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The last Fusion model arrived in India in 2022, named the Edge 30 Fusion. The text alongside the date announcement reads “Witness the fusion of art and intelligence”, which suggests that Motorola might launch the Fusion model for the Edge 50 in India.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Expected specification

  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED display, FHD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Camera: Triple-camera set-up, 50MP primary sensor (f/1.4), telephoto with 6x optical zoom, and ultra-wide-angle with AF
  • Battery: 4,500mAh
  • Charging: 125W wired, 50W wireless
  • Colours: Black, Purple, Silver

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Expected specification

  • Display: 6.7-inch POLED, 1080 x 2400 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP main in a triple-camera array
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired
  • Colours: Pink, Blue, Teal

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

