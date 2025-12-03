Netflix drops phone casting on most TVs: What's changed, what still works

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Netflix has quietly rolled out a significant change to how users can stream from their phones, discontinuing support for casting shows and movies from the mobile app to most TVs and streaming devices. The company has updated its help pages to confirm that users will now need to rely on the native Netflix app on their TV or streaming box for playback controls and navigation.

Netflix casting: What’s changed

With the update, Netflix’s mobile app no longer allows users on most TVs and modern streaming devices to start or control playback through their phones. Users can no longer cast a show from the Netflix app and continue using their phone to manage volume, playback, captions or scrubbing controls while the content plays on the TV.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp revamps 'About' with timed, temporary status: Here's how it works Netflix previously allowed users — across paid and ad-free tiers — to browse on their phone and cast content to compatible devices. That option has now been removed for the majority of devices that come with a built-in remote or native Netflix app. In its updated Help page, Netflix states: “Netflix no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices. You’ll need to use the remote that came with your TV or TV-streaming device to navigate Netflix.” In a statement to Wired, a Netflix representative said the feature had very low adoption and was retired so that resources could be shifted toward features that provide “more value” for members.