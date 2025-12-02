OnePlus invites community to 15R, Pad Go 2 launch in Bengaluru on Dec 17

OnePlus has announced ‘Rise as One’ event for December 17 in Bengaluru, India. At the event, the Chinese electronics maker will launch the OnePlus 15R smartphone and OnePlus Pad Go 2 Android tablet. Inviting its community members to join the in-person event, OnePlus has kicked off the sale for the event pass on Bookmyshow. According to the information available on the ticket booking platform, the pass will offer access to demo zones to experience the devices and complimentary food and beverages at the event, in addition to the entry. Here is all you need to know:

OnePlus Rise as One event: Details

Location: Bengaluru

Venue: Bengaluru Palace

Date: December 17, 2025

Age limit: 18+

Ticket price: Rs 499

Platform: Bookmyshow

OnePlus 15R: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming 15R smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. According to the company, the phone will also use the new Detailmax Engine, bringing the same computational photography algorithms seen on the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 15R is said to include all three camera features from the OnePlus 15: Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst and the Clear Night Engine.

The company mentioned that the device will also come with the new G2 Wi-Fi chip for improved connectivity and a Touch Response Chip for faster input recognition. OnePlus added that the 15R will offer a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15R will debut in two colour options — Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. As per our previous report, the OnePlus 15R will feature an extensive list of durability certifications, including IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection against dust and water. The smartphone will run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications Display: 6.7-inch OLED display, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 8000mAh or above

Charging: 100W wired charging

OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16

OnePlus Pad Go 2: What to expect OnePlus has said that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will come with a 12.1-inch display, 2.8K resolution and 900 nits peak brightness. It will support Dolby Vision and carry TUV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification. As reported earlier, the tablet is expected to launch in two colourways, Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The Shadow Black version will also be the first OnePlus tablet to offer 5G support. OnePlus is said to introduce a new stylus called the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, making it the first stylus designed specifically for the Pad Go lineup.