OnePlus invites community to 15R, Pad Go 2 launch in Bengaluru on Dec 17

OnePlus will launch the 15R and Pad Go 2 at its 'Rise as One' event on December 17 in Bengaluru. Community members can now buy passes offering entry, demos and other benefits

OnePlus ‘Rise as One' event
OnePlus ‘Rise as One’ event (Image: OnePlus)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
OnePlus has announced ‘Rise as One’ event for December 17 in Bengaluru, India. At the event, the Chinese electronics maker will launch the OnePlus 15R smartphone and OnePlus Pad Go 2 Android tablet. Inviting its community members to join the in-person event, OnePlus has kicked off the sale for the event pass on Bookmyshow. According to the information available on the ticket booking platform, the pass will offer access to demo zones to experience the devices and complimentary food and beverages at the event, in addition to the entry. Here is all you need to know:

OnePlus Rise as One event: Details

  • Location: Bengaluru
  • Venue: Bengaluru Palace
  • Date: December 17, 2025
  • Age limit: 18+
  • Ticket price: Rs 499
  • Platform: Bookmyshow

OnePlus 15R: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming 15R smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. According to the company, the phone will also use the new Detailmax Engine, bringing the same computational photography algorithms seen on the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 15R is said to include all three camera features from the OnePlus 15: Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst and the Clear Night Engine.  ALSO READ: Google schedules Android Show XR Edition for December 8: What to expect 
The company mentioned that the device will also come with the new G2 Wi-Fi chip for improved connectivity and a Touch Response Chip for faster input recognition. OnePlus added that the 15R will offer a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15R will debut in two colour options — Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. As per our previous report, the OnePlus 15R will feature an extensive list of durability certifications, including IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection against dust and water. The smartphone will run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED display, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 8000mAh or above
  • Charging: 100W wired charging
  • OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
ALSO READ: Vivo X300 series India launch on December 2: Where to watch, what to expect 
 

OnePlus Pad Go 2: What to expect

OnePlus has said that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will come with a 12.1-inch display, 2.8K resolution and 900 nits peak brightness. It will support Dolby Vision and carry TUV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification.
 
As reported earlier, the tablet is expected to launch in two colourways, Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The Shadow Black version will also be the first OnePlus tablet to offer 5G support. OnePlus is said to introduce a new stylus called the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, making it the first stylus designed specifically for the Pad Go lineup. 
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will run OnePlus’ Open Canvas multitasking software, which will allow users to use split-screen mode and switch between apps. According to details shared by FoneArena, the tablet may come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and is expected to feature a single rear camera without a flash.

Topics :Tech NewsOnePlus in Indiasmartphone buyers in IndiaBengaluru

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

