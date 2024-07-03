Netflix to discontinue basic ad-free subscription plan in these countries

Netflix , an over-the-top video streaming platform, is reportedly discontinuing its most affordable ad-free subscription plan in select regions. According to a report by The Verge, Netflix has begun notifying some users in the UK and Canada that they will need to switch to a different plan to continue accessing Netflix content.

The report indicates that a few Netflix users subscribed to the basic plan have received notifications from Netflix. These notifications state that once their current subscription period ends, they will need to choose a new plan to keep watching. Users in these regions will either have to switch to the ad-supported subscription plan or opt for a higher-priced plan if they want an ad-free experience on Netflix.

Netflix has removed the basic plan pricing details, too, from its websites in Canada and the UK. This follows the platform's announcement last year that it would discontinue the basic plan for new subscribers in the US, UK, and Canada. However, existing subscribers were allowed to continue with their plans until now. It appears Netflix is now phasing out the basic plan for existing users as well.

In India, Netflix still lists the basic plan, priced at Rs 199, which allows users to stream at 720p resolution on one device at a time. If Netflix implements similar changes in India, basic plan subscribers will need to choose the more expensive Premium and Standard plans or switch to a Mobile plan, which only works on smartphones and tablets. Netflix has not yet announced the ad-supported subscription plan in India, but it is expected to launch soon.