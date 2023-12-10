63% people believe digital services are crucial in holidays: Cisco

People worldwide will use applications and digital services in the holiday season more than ever before to stream movies and music or connect with others. As many as 63 per cent people believe digital services are crucial in holidays, said research by Cisco. Increased usage puts pressure on companies to ensure apps run smoothly. As many as 35 per cent of Indians would be angry if apps fail, said the survey done among 12,000 people in multiple countries.

