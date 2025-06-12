Home / Technology / Tech News / Nintendo sells more than 3.5 million units within four days of launch

Nintendo sells more than 3.5 million units within four days of launch

Nintendo has claimed Switch 2 to be the company's fastest-selling gaming device to date, selling more than 3.5 million units in just four days since its launch

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2
Reuters Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Japan's Nintendo said on Wednesday it had sold more than 3.5 million Switch 2 units in the first four days after its launch, making the console the company's fastest-selling gaming device to date. 
Last month, the Kyoto-based company forecast Switch 2 sales would reach 15 million during the current financial year ending next March.
"Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go," Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser said in a statement.
  Nintendo has sold 152 million Switch devices since it was first launched in 2017, creating a games juggernaut with titles including "The Legend of Zelda" and COVID-19 pandemic breakout hit "Animal Crossing: New Horizons".
  The more powerful second-generation version, which went on sale on June 5, bears many similarities with its predecessor but offers a larger screen and improved graphics. It is sold with titles including "Mario Kart World". 
 

Topics :Nintendo Gaming gaming consoles

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

