Tech Wrap June 11: Android 16 for Pixels, Vivo T4 Ultra, Snap Specs in 2026
Android 16 for Pixels. Vivo launches T4 Ultra. Snap introduces Specs AR Glasses. ASUS launches gaming laptops. Lava launches Prowatch Xtreme. Nothing Phone 3 design, WWDC25BS Tech New Delhi
Google has started rolling out the Android 16 update to compatible Pixel devices. Initially showcased last month during the Android Show: I/O Edition, this latest version introduces new tools such as Live Updates, the Pixel VIPs widget, enhanced Gemini support, and additional features.
Vivo has introduced the T4 Ultra smartphone in India, priced at ₹37,999. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and features a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen. The device comes equipped with AI-driven tools like Circle to Search and on-device call translation, among others.
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, revealed its new consumer-oriented augmented reality glasses at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2025. Dubbed Specs, these AR glasses are slated for a 2026 release and represent Snap’s most significant step towards mainstream AR integration. Alongside the hardware, Snap also launched key updates to its AR software platform, Snap OS.
Expanding its product line in India, ASUS has released four new gaming laptops: TUF Gaming A16, TUF Gaming F16, ROG Zephyrus G14, and ROG Strix G16. These devices are powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs along with Intel Core Ultra 9 / i7 and AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processors. All models are now available for purchase.
Indian consumer electronics manufacturer Lava has expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of Prowatch Xtreme. The said smartwatch is essentially an upgrade of the Prowatch X, which launched earlier this year. Lava has also announced a special launch price for the Prowatch Xtreme.
Images reportedly showcasing the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 have emerged online. According to The Verge, the device will feature a triple rear camera setup, mirroring the layout of the earlier-launched Phone 3a Pro.
At WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that its advanced AI-driven Siri features won’t be arriving until 2026. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak elaborated on the delay. Joswiak further clarified in a separate conversation with Tom’s Guide that the updated Siri will launch next year.
Nothing has kicked off its limited-period "Now or Nothing" sale, offering deals across its lineup of smartphones and accessories. The sale is live until June 15, with discounts on select Nothing and CMF products available through major e-commerce sites and select retail outlets.
During WWDC 2025, Apple introduced iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. These next-gen software updates are currently in the developer beta stage, with a stable release expected later this year. However, as with each major update, some older Apple devices won't receive the upgrade.
OpenAI has postponed the launch of its open-weight model, which had been scheduled for early summer. CEO Sam Altman announced the delay via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 11, noting, “we are going to take a little more time with our open-weights model, i.e. expect it later this summer but not June."
Apple might be gearing up to unveil the next iteration of its high-end wireless earbuds. The first iOS 26 developer beta, presented at WWDC 2025, contains a reference to a yet-to-be-announced device dubbed “AirPods Pro 3.” As reported by MacRumors, the reference is found in a headphone-related system framework, hinting at development activity.
Artificial intelligence is expediting the workflow of U.S. intelligence agencies, said Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Addressing a tech conference, Gabbard emphasized that responsible use of AI can cut costs and enable officers to better focus on intelligence gathering and analysis. She also noted that the traditionally slow pace of intelligence work had been a concern during her time in Congress and remains a challenge.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices