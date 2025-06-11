Tech Wrap June 11: Android 16 for Pixels, Vivo T4 Ultra, Snap Specs in 2026

Google has started rolling out the Android 16 update to compatible Pixel devices. Initially showcased last month during the Android Show: I/O Edition, this latest version introduces new tools such as Live Updates, the Pixel VIPs widget, enhanced Gemini support, and additional features.

Vivo has introduced the T4 Ultra smartphone in India, priced at ₹37,999. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and features a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen. The device comes equipped with AI-driven tools like Circle to Search and on-device call translation, among others.

Snap introduces next-gen 'Specs' AR Glasses, Snap OS platform Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, revealed its new consumer-oriented augmented reality glasses at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2025. Dubbed Specs, these AR glasses are slated for a 2026 release and represent Snap’s most significant step towards mainstream AR integration. Alongside the hardware, Snap also launched key updates to its AR software platform, Snap OS. ASUS launches new ROG, TUF series gaming laptops Expanding its product line in India, ASUS has released four new gaming laptops: TUF Gaming A16, TUF Gaming F16, ROG Zephyrus G14, and ROG Strix G16. These devices are powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs along with Intel Core Ultra 9 / i7 and AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processors. All models are now available for purchase.

Lava Prowatch Xtreme with Google Fit integration launched Indian consumer electronics manufacturer Lava has expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of Prowatch Xtreme. The said smartwatch is essentially an upgrade of the Prowatch X, which launched earlier this year. Lava has also announced a special launch price for the Prowatch Xtreme. Nothing Phone 3 may resemble Phone 3a Pro with similar rear design Images reportedly showcasing the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 have emerged online. According to The Verge, the device will feature a triple rear camera setup, mirroring the layout of the earlier-launched Phone 3a Pro.

WWDC25: Apple confirms delayed AI-powered Siri features coming in 2026 At WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that its advanced AI-driven Siri features won’t be arriving until 2026. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak elaborated on the delay. Joswiak further clarified in a separate conversation with Tom’s Guide that the updated Siri will launch next year. Now or Nothing Sale goes live Nothing has kicked off its limited-period "Now or Nothing" sale, offering deals across its lineup of smartphones and accessories. The sale is live until June 15, with discounts on select Nothing and CMF products available through major e-commerce sites and select retail outlets.

These iPhones, iPads, MacBooks are ineligible for OS 26 update During WWDC 2025, Apple introduced iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. These next-gen software updates are currently in the developer beta stage, with a stable release expected later this year. However, as with each major update, some older Apple devices won't receive the upgrade. OpenAI delays launch of its open-weight AI model OpenAI has postponed the launch of its open-weight model, which had been scheduled for early summer. CEO Sam Altman announced the delay via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 11, noting, “we are going to take a little more time with our open-weights model, i.e. expect it later this summer but not June."