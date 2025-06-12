Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 12 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for June 12, allowing players to access a range of in-game rewards for free. These may include limited-time items such as character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other gameplay enhancements.

As these codes are subject to expiration and limited use, it is advisable to redeem them promptly to avoid missing out.

A list of currently active codes and instructions for redeeming them is provided below.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for June 12 are:

FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP

FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM

FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA

FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML

FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP

FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT

FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA

FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX

FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS

FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO

FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG

FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE

FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC

FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB

FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ

FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER ALSO READ: Lava Prowatch Xtreme with Google Fit integration launched: Price, features Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a redeem code is applied successfully, the associated rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. For items such as gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly.