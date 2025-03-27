Nothing announces Phone 3a community edition project with cash reward

Nothing has announced that it is planning to kick off the second edition of its community project and the submission that wins will work with it on the next limited edition of the Nothing Phone (3a). Consumers can file their entries till 11am BST (3:30 pm IST), April 23.

Candidates participating in the project will stand a chance to collaborate with the Nothing team for six months to develop and refine their designs. Along with a cash prize of 1000 pound, winners will gain hands-on experience in the creative process, said Nothing. According to Nothing, the selection process will highlight the journey behind each design, similar to previous editions where winning entries featured artboards and process timelines.

The London-based consumer electronics manufacturer has turned to consumers to help out with the designing part in the past as well, with the designing of Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition to be precise. In the past edition of “Community Edition,” Nothing claims to have received 1,000 creative entries from 47 countries. The company expects a higher turnout this time.

Here are the details for the contest.

Nothing Community Edition 2.0: Details

The first stage of the contest is submissions. In total, there are four components that consumers need to file submissions for:

Hardware Design: Developing a fresh look and feel for Phone (3a)

Accessory Design: The creation of an exclusive collectable or accessory to ship with Phone (3a) Community Edition

Software Design: UI elements that make the on-screen experience as unique as the hardware design, such as a wallpaper series, widget, clock icon pack, etc.

Marketing Campaign: A creative proposal that informs creative deliverables such as key visuals, a launch moment, or an event

The second stage of the contest will be voting and judging, where Nothing Community users will be able to show support for their favourite entries, allowing jurors to see what's popular.

At the third stage, Nothing’s internal juries will select their favourite submissions from all four components, and then the winners will be announced publicly.

In the fourth stage, over a period of 6 months, winners will collaborate with each other and the Nothing team. They will take part in workshops, design reviews and more to bring the winner’s idea to life.

The fifth stage marks the launch of this co-created, fan-made smartphone, where the Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition will be revealed to the world and will be made available for purchase. The company said that the phone will debut by the end of 2025, and all four winners will attend the launch event to celebrate their hard work.