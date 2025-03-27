OnePlus may unveil compact 13T smartphone next month: Expected specs, more

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch a compact smartphone in its flagship 13 series next month. According to a report by 9To5Google, the device—likely called the "OnePlus 13T"—will feature a 6.3-inch display and is expected to debut in China in late April. While there is no official word on its international release, it is speculated that the compact flagship could launch in other regions as the OnePlus 13 Mini.

The report also suggests that OPPO is working on a similar compact flagship under its Find X8 series. Expected to be named the Find X8s, the device may feature a 6.32-inch display and share key specifications with the anticipated OnePlus 13T.

OnePlus 13T (Mini): What to expect

The OnePlus 13T—or OnePlus 13 Mini—is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology, allowing for a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor that powers the flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone.

Despite its smaller form factor, the smartphone is expected to house a larger 6,200mAh battery. For comparison, the OnePlus 13 features a 6,000mAh battery while sporting a 6.82-inch display. The OnePlus 13T is also expected to support 80W fast wired charging.

In terms of imaging, the OnePlus 13T is expected to feature a dual-camera set-up at the rear, comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

OnePlus 13T (Mini): Expected specifications