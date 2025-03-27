EA Sports' F1 25 game now on pre-order: Price, editions, and more details

Codemasters, a subsidiary of US-based video game company Electronic Arts (EA), has announced that the next instalment in the F1 video game series will be released on May 30 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The F1 25 video game is now also available for pre-order in India.

ALSO READ | Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 27 to unlock exclusive rewards Alongside the release schedule, Codemasters has revealed the cover art for the game. The Standard Edition features McLaren F1 team racing driver Oscar Piastri, Williams' Carlos Sainz, and Haas' Oliver Bearman on the cover. Meanwhile, the Iconic Edition showcases Scuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

F1 25: Editions

F1 25 will be available in two editions: Standard and Iconic. The Iconic Edition offers additional in-game perks, including early access.

Standard Edition-

F1 25 game

F1 75 Celebration Pack

F1 25 Starter Pack

5,000 PitCoin

Iconic Edition-

F1 25 game

F1 75 Celebration Pack

Three Days Early Access

F1 The Movie - Chapter Scenarios

F1 World Bumper Pack

18,000 PitCoin

Lewis Hamilton Iconic Pack

APXGP Team Pack

F3 Driver Icons

A collection of 2025 liveries for F1 24 Time Trial mode

Lewis Hamilton “King of Silverstone” F1 World Event in F1 24

F1 25: Pricing and pre-order details

ALSO READ | PUBG Mobile Update 3.7 Part 2 is coming soon with new weapons and scope On the EA app for Windows PCs, the Standard Edition is priced at Rs 2,999, while the Iconic Edition costs Rs 4,699. The game is also available for pre-order on Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store.

Additionally, F1 25 will be accessible through the EA Play subscription, starting at Rs 399 per month.

F1 25: What is new

The F1 25 game introduces Breaking Point 3, the next chapter in the story mode. The narrative follows the fictional F1 team Konnersport, competing alongside real-world teams. The story will pick up from the 2023 F1 season and feature returning characters such as Callie Mayer, Aiden Jackson, and Devon Butler. Additionally, F1 25 will include chapter scenarios and playable content inspired by the upcoming F1 movie.

Codemasters said that it has also introduced a major overhaul to the My Team mode, featuring rebalanced difficulty options and improved graphics to enhance realism. The developer stated that LIDAR technology has been used to scan and recreate several tracks and their surroundings, ensuring greater accuracy in circuit details.

F1 25: Minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Version 21H1 or newer

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Ryzen 5 2600X (VR)

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-6400 / Core i5-9600k (VR)

RAM: 8GB

GPU (AMD): AMD RX 570 (8GB) | RX 590 (VR) | 6700XT (RT)

GPU (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) | GTX 1660Ti (VR) | RTX 2060 (RT)

Direct X: Version 12

Storage space: 100 GB available space

F1 25: Trailer