Nothing Ear (a) earphones with ChatGPT integration go on sale in India

British consumer technology brand Nothing’s Ear (a) wireless earbud is now available for purchase in India. Launched alongside the high-end Nothing Ear on April 18, the Nothing Ear (a) boasts OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration and Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology similar to its elder sibling.

The Nothing Ear is offered in black and white colour options. The Nothing Ear (a), on the other hand, is offered in a new yellow colour option, besides black and white colour options.

Nothing Ear (a): Price, Availability and offers

Price: Rs 7,999

The Nothing Ear (a) is now available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart. As for the offers, customers can purchase the earphones at an introductory price of Rs 5,999, including bank offers.

Nothing Ear: Price, Availability and offers

Price: Rs 11,999

Nothing Ear will be available from April 29 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and retail outlets such as Croma and Vijay Sales.

The earbuds will be available at an introductory price of Rs 10,999, including bank offers.

Nothing Ear: Details

The Nothing Ear supports ANC (up to 45dB). Powered by an 11mm custom audio driver, the earphones feature Nothing’s proprietary Clear Voice 3.0 technology. The Nothing Ear supports LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codecs for high-resolution audio streaming over Bluetooth.

Nothing said the Ear can deliver 5.2 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 24 hours with the case. Additionally, the Nothing Ear comes with wireless charging (2.5W) support.

The earbuds are IP54 rated and the case is IP55 rated for resistance against water splashes and dust.

The earbuds are supported by the Nothing X companion app for smartphones. Through this app users can enable ChatGPT integration by setting up the AI chatbot as the default voice assistant – if supported by the source device.The app also enables other functions and customisation options.

Driver:11mm

Codec: LHDC 5.0, LDAC

ANC: Smart ANC with Transparency mode

Battery: 5.2 hours playtime with ANC (Buds), 24 Hours with case

Wireless charging: Yes

Control: Pinch control

Protection: IP54 (Buds), IP55 (Case)

Colours: Black and White

Nothing Ear(a): Details

Similar to the Nothing Ear, the Ear(a) boasts ANC (up to 45dB). It features the same 11mm custom driver as its elder sibling. Nothing Ear(a) supports Hi-Res audio transmission, powered by LDAC codec.

Nothing said that the Ear(a) can deliver up to 5.5 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 24.5 hours with the case. However, the Nothing Ear(a) does not support wireless charging.

The Ear(a) are IP54 rated for resistance against water splashes and dust.

Similar to the Nothing Ear, the Ear (a) earphones support ChatGPT integration and other customisation options through the Nothing X companion app for smartphones.