Gemini AI assistant might soon let you play music with voice commands

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Gemini app which will allow the AI-powered virtual assistant to work with third-party music streaming platforms such as Spotify. According to a report by Android Authority, Google has added a new “Music” option within the Gemini Settings page that allows users to “select preferred services used to play music.” However, the option is not yet enabled for usage.

According to the report, the option to select a preferred music service appears within the settings menu on Gemini app for select Android devices. However, the option leads to a blank page suggesting that the feature is still being developed. Once the feature is integrated completely, it is likely that the Gemini AI assistant will gain the ability to play music from a third-party app such as Spotify or Amazon Music with voice commands.

Google Assistant, Gemini’s predecessor on Android devices, had the ability to play music from third party streaming platforms.

Google rolled out a dedicated Gemini app for Android in February to replace its existing virtual assistant. While Gemini brings generative AI features such as image and text generation, text summarization, and more, it lacks some functionality of Google Assistant. However, with the new Music feature Gemini could drop some of its limitations.

Currently, Google has not provided any details about the roll-out plan for the feature; however, it is expected to be available for users in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Android smartphone users can switch to Google Assistant from within the Gemini app which still possesses the ability to play music from the likes of Spotify, YouTube Music and more on users command.