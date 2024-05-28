Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Phone 2a to come with new colour options on May 29, teaser reveals

Nothing Phone 2a to come with new colour options on May 29, teaser reveals

The new colour options for the Nothing Phone 2a will likely include a yellow and a red coloured variant, while the blue colour-currently exclusive to India-could launch in more regions

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
The British consumer technology brand Nothing is likely unveiling new colour variants of the Phone 2a on May 29. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company shared a teaser image that shows the elements such as the rear camera module in Blue, Red and Yellow colours along with the text “Something special. Tomorrow.”

Nothing has already released a Blue coloured variant of the Phone 2a which is exclusive to the Indian market. The post suggests that the company could now release a Yellow and a Red-coloured variant of the Phone 2a while making the Blue-coloured model available in more regions. It is also entirely possible that Nothing launches only a single variant featuring Blue, Red and Yellow coloured elements within the transparent back panel of the smartphone. While there could be a new colour option for the Nothing Phone 2a launching on May 29, it is unlikely that the smartphone will get any changes in specifications.

Nothing has stuck to standard White and Black colours for its products until it launched a Blue-coloured Phone 2a model and a Yellow-coloured Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds earlier this year. This also suggests that Nothing is opting for a wider colour palette for its more affordable a-series products.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 10-bit, fullHD, 120Hz
  • Rear camera:  50MP main with optical image stabilisation + 50 MP ultra-wide-angle
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro
  • RAM: 8GB and 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Charging: 45W, wired. No wireless charging
  • Software: Android 14
  • UI: Nothing OS 2.5
  • Support: Three years of Android updates and four years of security patches

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

