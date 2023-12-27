Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Nothing is reportedly planning to unveil an affordable smartphone, called Phone 2a, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US, in February 2024. Though there has been no official confirmation about the phone’s existence or such plans from London-based consumer technology start-up, a news report has surfaced on the web claiming to have sourced alleged key specifications of the smartphone from social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to online mobile comparison website Smartprix, the Nothing Phone (2a) would feature a dual camera set up on the back in a horizontal orientation. The smartphone would likely sport a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KGN9 1/1.5-inch main sensor, paired with a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide-angle sensor on the rear side. Both the sensors have previously featured on the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing Phone (2). On the front, the Nothing Phone (2a) would feature a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor in a punch-hole setup.

About the display, the report noted, the Nothing Phone (2a) would feature a fullHD+ AMOLED panel of 120Hz refresh rate.

This is not the first time the Nothing Phone (2a) has hit the rumour mill on the internet. In earlier news reports, the smartphone is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. It is said to be offered in up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. Reports also stated that the Nothing Phone (2a) will get a redesigned Glyph interface, which would be based on the second-generation version that Nothing introduced with Phone 2.

Nothing Phone (2a): Expected Specs

Display: 120Hz AMOLED (1084 x 2412 resolution)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200

RAM: up to 8GB

Storage: up to 128GB

Camera: Dual 50MP

Front camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)

OS: Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.5