Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Nothing is reportedly planning to unveil its affordable smartphone Phone 2a at the Mobile World Congress in February

Representative Image: Nothing Phone (2)
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Nothing is reportedly planning to unveil an affordable smartphone, called Phone 2a, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US, in February 2024. Though there has been no official confirmation about the phone’s existence or such plans from London-based consumer technology start-up, a news report has surfaced on the web claiming to have sourced alleged key specifications of the smartphone from social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to online mobile comparison website Smartprix, the Nothing Phone (2a) would feature a dual camera set up on the back in a horizontal orientation. The smartphone would likely sport a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KGN9 1/1.5-inch main sensor, paired with a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide-angle sensor on the rear side. Both the sensors have previously featured on the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing Phone (2). On the front, the Nothing Phone (2a) would feature a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor in a punch-hole setup.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

About the display, the report noted, the Nothing Phone (2a) would feature a fullHD+ AMOLED panel of 120Hz refresh rate.

This is not the first time the Nothing Phone (2a) has hit the rumour mill on the internet. In earlier news reports, the smartphone is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. It is said to be offered in up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. Reports also stated that the Nothing Phone (2a) will get a redesigned Glyph interface, which would be based on the second-generation version that Nothing introduced with Phone 2.

Nothing Phone (2a): Expected Specs

Display: 120Hz AMOLED (1084 x 2412 resolution)
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200
RAM: up to 8GB
Storage: up to 128GB
Camera: Dual 50MP
Front camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)
OS: Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.5

Also Read

Nothing's mid-ranger 'Phone 2a' to launch in India this week: Report

Nothing to debut new smartphone series at the Mobile World Congress: Report

OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

Nothing might bring 'A-series' smartphone lineup for mid-range segment

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G smartphones: Price and specs

Aditya L1 mission: Everything you need to know about the ISRO probe

OnePlus 12R official colourways unveiled ahead of Jan 23 launch: Details

Apple in talks with Aequs, Rayprus to deepen manufacturing ops in India

India 15th in top 25 AI nations but has 'greatest upward potential'

MeitY issues advisory to curb deepfakes & misinformation on social media

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NothingsmartphoneMobile World Congress

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story