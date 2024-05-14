Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing to enable ChatGPT integration across audio portfolio, including CMF

Nothing to enable ChatGPT integration across audio portfolio, including CMF

Nothing announced that ChatGPT integration will be available on the additional products via a Nothing X app update on May 21

Nothing enables ChatGPT on all products
Nothing enables ChatGPT on all products
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UK-based consumer technology startup Nothing on May 14 announced that it is expanding support for OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration across its audio products, including earbuds and earphones from its sub-brand CMF. Nothing said that ChatGPT integration will be available on products via a Nothing X app update, which is set to roll out on May 21.

ChatGPT: Supported Nothing products

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Nothing introduced ChatGPT integration with the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds. On May 21, support for ChatGPT integration via the Nothing X app will be available for Ear (1), Ear (stick), Ear (2), CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro.

Nothing: How ChatGPT integration works

Nothing allows its smartphone users to set ChatGPT as default assistant, which can be activated through “pinch-to-speak” gesture on the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds. Since other Nothing products do not support pinch-to-speak control, there will be different options to activate the ChatGPT. Important to note, ChatGPT integration is currently exclusive to Nothing phones through the Nothing X app.

Besides the pinch-to-speak control, Nothing has a handful of widgets available on its smartphones for quicker access to the ChatGPT app and its various modes for input – text, voice, and image. This feature was first launched on Phone (2) via the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update and rolled out to (2a) earlier this month.

The OS 2.5.5 update also brought a new ChatGPT widget on the Nothing smartphone for the users to launch the AI chatbot in different modes from the home screen. The update allowed the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds users to launch the chatbot using gestures on the earbuds and set ChatGPT as the default voice assistant– if supported by the source device.

Also Read

Nothing inaugural smartphone under CMF brand could be cheaper than Phone 2a

CMF Buds by Nothing goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Details

Nothing Ear and Ear a earphones with ChatGPT integration launched: Details

CMF Neckband Pro by Nothing goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

AI spending in India may triple to $5 bn by 2027; $1,703 mn spent in 2023

Meta's next device could be AI-powered earbuds with integrated cameras

Apple iOS 17.5: What is new in possibly the last iOS 17 update for iPhones

OpenAI announces GPT-4o, ChatGPT macOS app, conversational AI in Voice Mode

OpenAI unveils free model GPT-4o that can interact with visual, audio, text

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNothingEarbudsTrue Wireless EarphonesTechnology

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story