Nothing to enable ChatGPT integration across audio portfolio, including CMF

UK-based consumer technology startup Nothing on May 14 announced that it is expanding support for OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration across its audio products, including earbuds and earphones from its sub-brand CMF. Nothing said that ChatGPT integration will be available on products via a Nothing X app update, which is set to roll out on May 21.

ChatGPT: Supported Nothing products

Nothing introduced ChatGPT integration with the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds. On May 21, support for ChatGPT integration via the Nothing X app will be available for Ear (1), Ear (stick), Ear (2), CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro.

Nothing: How ChatGPT integration works

Nothing allows its smartphone users to set ChatGPT as default assistant, which can be activated through “pinch-to-speak” gesture on the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds. Since other Nothing products do not support pinch-to-speak control, there will be different options to activate the ChatGPT. Important to note, ChatGPT integration is currently exclusive to Nothing phones through the Nothing X app.

Besides the pinch-to-speak control, Nothing has a handful of widgets available on its smartphones for quicker access to the ChatGPT app and its various modes for input – text, voice, and image. This feature was first launched on Phone (2) via the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update and rolled out to (2a) earlier this month.

The OS 2.5.5 update also brought a new ChatGPT widget on the Nothing smartphone for the users to launch the AI chatbot in different modes from the home screen. The update allowed the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds users to launch the chatbot using gestures on the earbuds and set ChatGPT as the default voice assistant– if supported by the source device.