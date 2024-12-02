One UI 7: Samsung to end support for DeX on Windows with Android 15 update

Samsung’s upcoming Android 15-based user interface, One UI 7, is set to launch with the next Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones early next year. The update will bring a notable change to Samsung's ecosystem. According to Samsung’s website in the UK, the DeX for PC app on Windows will no longer be supported starting from the One UI 7 version.

"The DeX for PC on Windows OS will end support from One UI 7 version. We encourage customers to connect mobile phones and PCs through the Link to Windows feature," stated Samsung in a footnote on its DeX feature webpage.

Samsung DeX for PC: What it means

DeX, short for "Desktop eXperience," allows Galaxy smartphone users to project their device's screen onto a Windows PC. It also enables a PC-like interface by connecting a Galaxy smartphone to an external display, keyboard, and mouse.

Samsung’s confirmation pertains only to the discontinuation of DeX for PC on Windows, not the entire feature. This means Galaxy smartphone user will still be able to use DeX by connecting their devices to external displays and peripherals. For integrating with Windows PCs, Samsung recommends the "Link to Windows" feature, which offers similar functionality and is native to the Windows operating system.

Samsung One UI 7: What to expect

According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung accidentally published a webpage detailing features of One UI 7 on its Spanish website before taking it down. The report highlights several new features expected in the update:

Redesigned lock screen with a layout similar to iOS

Updated app icons

Split notifications and Quick Settings menu

Redesigned native apps, including Calendar, Calculator, and Voice Recorder

The update is also anticipated to introduce new Galaxy AI features, although details remain limited. Notably, the report mentions that Samsung may plan to monetise certain Galaxy AI features in the future.

While Samsung has yet to officially unveil One UI 7, the upcoming update is poised to bring significant changes to both its interface and ecosystem features.