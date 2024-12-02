Tech recap 2024: Apple Watch 10 to OnePlus Watch 2, check best smartwatches

The year 2024 witnessed advancements in the smartwatch segment, particularly in flagship devices. These smartwatches brought cutting-edge features, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users. From brand-new launches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra to comeback entries like the OnePlus Watch 2, here are the top five flagship smartwatches of the year:
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a standout Wear OS smartwatch, designed for rugged use and equipped with excellent battery life and a wide array of third-party apps. Its durable build and advanced features cater to athletes and adventurers.
Strengths
- Rugged design
- Long-lasting battery life
- Versatile app support
Weaknesses
- Display issues in wet conditions
- Questionable accuracy of the Energy Score feature
Price: Rs 59,999
Ideal for those seeking a robust and feature-packed smartwatch, its niche appeal may not suit everyone.
Apple's flagship smartwatch continues to excel with a larger display, improved technology, and smarter software. It remains a versatile tool for health tracking and daily convenience.
Strengths
- Enhanced display
- Advanced health features
Weaknesses
- Minimal design changes
- Lack of groundbreaking new features
Price: Rs 46,900 (42mm, Aluminium)
With potential updates in watchOS 11, the Apple Watch Series 10 is likely to offer even more value over time.
Seamlessly integrated with the Pixel ecosystem, the Google Pixel Watch 3 delivers a premium build and robust health features from Fitbit like the Readiness Score.
Strengths
- Smooth Android integration
- Premium design
Weaknesses
- Average battery life
- Limited durability for extreme activities
Price: Rs 39,900 (41mm, Wi-Fi)
An excellent daily companion for Android users, it pairs particularly well with Pixel smartphones.
Marking OnePlus’ return to smartwatches, the Watch 2 offers premium design, exceptional battery life, and the latest Wear OS software.
Strengths
- Sleek design
- Industry-leading battery life
Weaknesses
- Bulky form factor
- Limited advanced health tracking
Price: Rs 24,999
Ideal for users prioritising aesthetics and battery life, though it may not suit those seeking cutting-edge health features.
A rugged smartwatch built for outdoor enthusiasts, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra excels in fitness tracking, battery life, and GPS functionality.
Strengths
- Accurate outdoor activity tracking
- Exceptional battery life
Weaknesses
- Heavy build
- Lacks general-purpose app support
Price: Rs 45,999
Its durability and reliability make it an excellent choice for adventure seekers.
A budget-friendly version of the OnePlus Watch 2, the Watch 2r offers a durable design, quality display, and strong battery life. However, it lacks advanced health tracking features, making it better suited for general use.
Price: Rs 17,999