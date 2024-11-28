Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be powered by Qualcomm SD 8 Elite: Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: What to expect

Samsung is anticipated to launch its next-generation models in the flagship Galaxy S-series early next year. While there have been multiple reports about possible design changes, the upcoming Galaxy S25 series has reportedly appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website detailing a few specifications. This includes details of battery, charging, connectivity, and more. Here are the details:According to a report by Android Authority, the FCC listing confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series encompasses three models with model numbers: SM-931U (Galaxy S25), SM-936U (Galaxy S25 Plus), and SM-938U (Galaxy S25 Ultra). The listing also confirms that the Ultra model will come with a S Pen that bears the model number EJ-PS938.The report stated that documents on the FCC website suggest that the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra model would feature Ultra-wideband (UWB) support for precision tracking of accessories like smart tags and more. Apart from this, all three models are expected to get support for 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), and Near Field Communication (NFC).As per the FCC listing the standard Galaxy S25 model will get support for 25W wired charging and 9W wireless charging. This is a downgrade from the current generation Galaxy S24 model that offers 15W wireless charging support. The Plus and the Ultra model would likely stick with the same 45W wired charging support as the Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra models. While the listing does not mention the exact battery capacity of these smartphones, they would likely feature similar battery specs as the current generation models.The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with the standard and Plus models potentially using the same chip due to limited production of Samsung’s Exynos 2500. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 series will run on the Android 15-based OneUI 7 interface. While the base models may see minimal camera upgrades, the S25 Ultra could include a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an upgrade from the current 12MP sensor, while retaining the 200MP primary and telephoto cameras from its predecessor.Leaked images and videos suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra will adopt a flat frame design with rounded corners, moving away from the squared-off look of its predecessor while retaining the flat display from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This design shift could make the Ultra model resemble the standard and Plus models, which are expected to maintain their current design. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to feature a five-camera setup similar to the S24 Ultra, with design elements inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 6.