Amazon Black Friday sale: Check deals, offers on Apple, Samsung smartphones

Amazon India’s first Black Friday sale is live, offering discounts on smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. Additional offers include bank discounts and no-interest EMIs. Amazon announced a 10 per cent discount for select debit and credit cardholders of HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC. The discount is also valid for credit card EMIs. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card can avail of cashback of up to 5 per cent.

Amazon Black Friday sale in India: Smartphone offers

Apple iPhones

During Amazon’s Black Friday sale, select iPhones, including the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, are available with bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-interest EMI options.

iPhone 16

Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards

Offer price: Rs 71,900 onwards (including bank and exchange offers)

iPhone 16 Pro

Launch price: Rs 119,900 onwards

Offer price: Rs 112,900 onwards (including bank and exchange offers)

iPhone 15

Selling price: Rs 69,900

Offer price: Rs 65,900 onwards (including bank and exchange offers)

iPhone 15 Plus

Selling price: Rs 79,900

Offer price: Rs 66,900 onwards (including bank and exchange offers)

iPhone 13

Offer price: Rs 45,499 onwards (including bank and exchange offers)

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphones are also available at discounted prices during the Black Friday sale. Last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at Rs 79,999 onwards, while the Galaxy S23 FE, launched in 2023, starts at Rs 124,999 onwards. Discounts and no-interest EMI options are available for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24 FE models.

OnePlus smartphones

Flagship smartphones from the OnePlus 12 series, including the OnePlus Open Apex Edition foldable smartphone, are on offer with bank discounts.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition

Launch price: Rs 149,999

Offer price: Rs 129,999 (including bank offers)

OnePlus 12

Launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 54,999 onwards (including bank offers)

OnePlus 12r

Launch price: Rs 39,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 32,999 onwards (including bank offers)

Other brands

Smartphones from brands such as Xiaomi, iQOO, Vivo, and Realme are also available with discounts during the sale. Additionally, deals are offered on laptops, wireless earbuds, smartphone accessories, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and more.