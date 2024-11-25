Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has introduced the HMD Fusion smartphone in India at an initial price of Rs 17,999. The phone comes bundled with Fusion Flashy and Fusion Gaming Outfits, which are modular add-ons. These outfits modify both hardware and software, enabling the device to switch between modes like gaming and photography, according to HMD. The device will be available on Amazon India and the HMD official website starting November 29.

Samsung has launched its mobile cloud gaming service, Gaming Hub, for Galaxy smartphones. Initially rolled out in North America, this platform enables users to stream and play Android games directly from the cloud without needing to download them. Having undergone beta testing since last year, the service's global release timeline, including India, remains undisclosed but is anticipated to expand to additional regions soon.

Reports suggest that Google is planning to upgrade its Gemini AI system into a fully functional Agentic AI assistant for Android 16 smartphones. According to Android Authority, the Android 16 update will feature "app functions" that let Gemini AI carry out tasks within applications on behalf of users.

Flipkart has rolled out deals on smartphones as part of its Black Friday Sale, running from November 24 to November 29. The platform is offering zero-interest EMI options and trade-in offers on devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, and others. Additionally, customers can avail of a 10 per cent discount on EMI transactions with select banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC, and IDFC. Several smartphones are also available at discounted rates during the sale.

Microsoft has introduced Recall and Click to Do features for beta testing on select Windows Insiders using Qualcomm Snapdragon ARM-powered Copilot+ PCs. Included in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build, these AI-powered tools are expected to be rolled out to Copilot+ PCs running on Intel and AMD processors in the near future.

Apple plans to introduce its proprietary large language model (LLM), which will bring advanced conversational capabilities to Siri, in 2026. According to Bloomberg, Siri will adopt these enhancements by spring 2026, trailing similar technologies like Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, a preview may be shared at the next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple has also reportedly delayed several features initially planned for the next iOS version.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a security advisory for Apple device users. It highlights vulnerabilities in iPhones running software versions earlier than 18.1.1 or 17.7.2, as well as outdated iPads, Macs, and Safari browsers.

Bluesky, a social media platform initially backed by Jack Dorsey, is gaining popularity as users move away from Elon Musk's X. The platform experienced significant growth after the November 5 US elections, where Republican candidate Donald Trump secured the presidency.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra offers strong competition in the premium tablet market but may fall short for power users. For casual tasks and light productivity, it remains one of the top Android tablet options.

India has bolstered its position in the global generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) sector, now ranking sixth in terms of GenAI startup ecosystems among major economies. GenAI funding in India surged sixfold quarter-on-quarter during the second quarter of FY25, as per a report.

Google is facing another antitrust challenge from the US Department of Justice, which alleges monopolistic practices in its advertising technology. This case comes amid ongoing scrutiny over the company's dominance in the search engine market and potential plans to break it up.