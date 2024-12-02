iQOO 13 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on Dec 3: What to expect

iQOO is set to launch the iQOO 13 in India on December 3 at 12 pm. The Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed that the smartphone will be available through Amazon. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has revealed key specifications of the Indian variant. The iQOO 13, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, debuted in China in October. While the Indian variant retains most features, it comes with a slightly smaller battery than its Chinese counterpart.

iQOO 13: What to expect

The smartphone will feature a 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustment. It will also include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with a Supercomputing Chip Q2 for enhanced gaming. Notable gaming-centric features include 2K Game Super Resolution for improved graphics, 144 fps frame interpolation for smoother gameplay, and optimisations for a better gaming experience. Additionally, a vapour chamber cooling system will manage heat during intensive usage.

For photography, the device is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP selfie camera. The Indian variant features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging, compared to the slightly larger 6,150mAh battery in the Chinese model.

Design highlights include a "Monster Halo" light effect around the camera module, which serves as a notification indicator for calls, messages, and charging. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants: Nardo Grey, inspired by Italian racing tracks, and a Legend Edition with BMW Motorsport's tri-colour stripe. It also comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The device runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 and will receive four Android updates along with five years of security patches.

iQOO 13 Indian variant: Expected specifications