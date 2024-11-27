Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What to expect from upcoming flagship smartphone

Samsung’s next Galaxy S-series flagship model is reportedly set for a major design overhaul. According to a report by 9To5Google, videos and images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone have surfaced on the micro-blogging platform Reddit, suggesting a new design for the 2025 flagship. It is expected that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a flat frame design and more rounded corners, moving away from the boxy design of its predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What to expect

The leaked videos and images suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a flat frame design with rounded corners, departing from the Galaxy Note-inspired squared-off look with rounded frames seen in the current-generation model. However, the next-generation model will likely retain the flat display from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If these rumours are true, this new design will likely make the Ultra model appear closer to the standard and Plus models from the lineup, which are expected to have a design similar to their predecessors.

At the back, the Galaxy S25 Ultra would likely feature a similar five-camera setup as on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the design appears to be inspired more by the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The images circulating on Reddit also show that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feature a built-in S Pen, accessible from the bottom left of the frame.

More From This Section

OneUI 7: What to expect

The report also includes images of the smartphone, offering a closer look at the possible OneUI 7 user interface. Samsung has earlier confirmed that the Android 15-based OneUI 7 will debut on the next Galaxy S-series smartphone. The report states that OneUI 7 will feature several redesigned app icons, an updated camera app, a new Quick Settings interface, and a redesigned charging indicator.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Possible launch schedule

Earlier this month, GSMArena reported that Samsung could hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 or 23 to unveil its Galaxy S25 series. During its latest earnings call, Samsung also announced that the Galaxy S25 series would debut in the "first half of next year."

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series would likely include a standard Galaxy S25, a Plus, and an Ultra model. However, Samsung is reportedly developing a fourth, Galaxy S25 Slim model for next year. According to media reports, the anticipated Slim model would launch later than the rest, possibly in mid-2025.