OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

OnePlus China has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will be available in Frost White, Cyan Green, and Obsidian Black colour options. The Chinese electronic brand, in a post on social media platform Weibo, revealed details about the colour options that will be on offer for the company's next flagship smartphone.

According to some media reports, OnePlus might launch a special variant for the upcoming smartphone featuring a wood grain texture on the back, paying tribute to the original OnePlus One smartphone that boasted a similar finish on the rear.

Recently, OnePlus confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 12 smartphone at the company's 10th anniversary event on December 4 in China. The company is also expected to launch the OnePlus Ace 3, which could be rebranded as OnePlus 12R for the global market alongside its flagship model.

There has not been any official announcement regarding the global launch for the devices but both smartphones are expected to debut in India and other regions in January 2024.

OnePlus 12: Specifications

OnePlus has already confirmed that the Chinese variant of its upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will feature a Sony LYT-808 imaging sensor. The Sony LYT-808 sensor on the OnePlus 12 is expected to be a variation of LYT-T808 sensor, which was featured on the OnePlus Open foldable. While the company did not share details of other camera sensors, the OnePlus 12 would likely feature a 64MP periscope zoom lens of an f/2.6 aperture with support for optical image stabilisation.

Last month, at the display maker BOE's event in China, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. Besides, the company showcased display-related enhancements while confirming that the smartphone would feature a 2K resolution AMOLED screen. OnePlus did not share specifics on the display but said that the display would be powered by OPPO's first-generation display chip – Display P1.

OnePlus said the display chip would allow for a high-precision pixel-level calibration algorithm for better image quality, higher brightness, and lower power consumption. According to OnePlus, the 2K resolution AMOLED display, called "Oriental screen", has been rated A+ by DisplayMate.

As for the battery, the smartphone could be powered by a 5,400mAh battery. OnePlus is expected to bundle a 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.