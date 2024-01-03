Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 12R to boast 120Hz ProXDR display, 5,500 mAh battery: Details here

OnePlus 12R to boast 120Hz ProXDR display, 5,500 mAh battery: Details here

The OnePlus 12R will launch together with the OnePlus 12 smartphone at the "Smooth Beyond Belief" event scheduled on January 23

Image: OnePlus 12R
BS Tech New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 3:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

OnePlus is gearing up for the global launch of OnePlus 12 on January 23. The smartphone will launch in India together with its affordable sibling, the OnePlus 12R. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese electronics maker has divulged key details related to the OnePlus 12R’s display and battery. Important to note, the OnePlus 12 is already available in China. Therefore, most of its details are out in the public domain already. However, it is the first time the company has lifted veils from the OnePlus 12R details.

According to OnePlus, the 12R smartphone will sport a LTPO (fourth-gen) ProXDR display of 120Hz. For the uninitiated, the LTPO technology enables dynamic refresh rate to deliver a smooth experience without compromising on the power efficiency. The fourth-generation LTPO technology, according to OnePlus, can move between the widest range of display refresh rates, including at 90Hz and 72Hz.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


As for the battery, OnePlus confirmed the 12R will be powered by a 5,500mAh capacity battery. Moreover, the company confirmed support for SUPERVOOC fast charging and Battery Health Engine feature for the OnePlus 12R.

Last year in December, OnePlus released a preview image of the OnePlus 12R smartphone. The image revealed Iron Gray and Cool Blue colourways. The Cool Blue colour variant would have a frosted glass texture on the back, while the Iron Gray colour variant would feature a matte finish. Both variants would feature a metallic frame with its iconic alert slider placed on the left side. The company had said that the new alert slider placement has allowed it to accommodate a new integrated antenna system for enhanced connectivity performance.

Outside India, the OnePlus 12R will be available in North American and European markets, making the OnePlus 12R the first R-series smartphone to be available in other regions apart from India and China.

OnePlus 12R: Expected specifications

Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, ProXDR, 120Hz (refresh rates)
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
OS: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
Camera: 50MP (Primary)+8MP (ultra-wide)+ 32MP (Telephoto with 2X zoom)
Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging

OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief event: Details

Early bird tickets for the “Smooth Beyond Belief” launch event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi are now available for purchase. Starting at Rs 599, the tickets are available on OnePlus India website and Paytm Insider. RCC members buying the tickets on OnePlus India website will be eligible for a 50 per cent discount, announced the company.

Also Read

OnePlus 12R official colourways unveiled ahead of Jan 23 launch: Details

OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

OnePlus 12 and 12R set to launch in India on January 23: Check details here

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Samsung kicks off Galaxy 24 series pre-reserve in India at Rs 1999: Details

Apple's base model in iPhone 16 series to bring minor upgrades: Report

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on January 17: Event details and what to expect

GlobalLogic eyes $2 billion run rate, 15% growth in FY24: MD Piyush Jha

India fastest growing premium smartphone market globally in 2023: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaFlagship smartphones

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story