Apple's base model in iPhone 16 series to bring minor upgrades: Report

Apple would reportedly bring very little to the iPhone 16 over the iPhone 15. According to 9to5Mac, Barclays has published a research note in which its analysts said their research shows “weakness on iPhone volumes and mix, as well as a lack of bounce-back in Macs, iPads, and wearables.” The report added that Barclays analysts do not expect any “features or upgrades that are likely to make the iPhone 16 more compelling.”

The news report from 9to5Mac based on Barclays research is contrary to previous news reports in which Apple is said to have been working on bringing significant upgrades with the iPhone 16 series. It was reported last year that the iPhone 16 models would feature upgraded microphones as Apple is planning to bring an updated version of Siri with artificial intelligence integration.

Apple is also expected to transition the action button to a solid-state button on all four iPhone 16 models, which would likely encompass the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

According to recent news reports, Apple might bring its tetraprism telephoto lens to iPhone 16 Pro for improved zoom capabilities. Currently, the tetraprism lens system is available only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, allowing 5x optical zoom.