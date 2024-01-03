Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on January 17: Event details and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on January 17: Event details and what to expect

Samsung has scheduled Galaxy Unpacked event for January 17 where the South Korean electronics maker would unveil its premium flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series

BS Tech New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
Samsung on January 3 announced that it will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 in San Jose, California, US. At its inaugural product launch event of 2024, the South Korean electronics maker would unveil smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series. The global event will kick off at 11:30 pm (IST) on January 17 and will be streamed live on Samsung’s website and the official YouTube channel.

“The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet,” Samsung said in the message announcing date for the Galaxy Unpacked event. “Join us as we unveil the latest premium Galaxy innovations, providing an all-new mobile experience powered by AI.”

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series would likely encompass three models – Galaxy S24, Galaxy 24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Below are the expected specifications of the upcoming smartphones:

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Expected specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
RAM: up to 12GB
Storage: up to 512GB
Camera: 200MP primary sensor, telephoto with 10x digital zoom, up to 8K video recording
Battery: 5,000mAh

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G smartphones go on sale: Know details

Galaxy S24 Plus: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
RAM: up to 8GB
Storage: up to 256GB
Camera: 50MP primary sensor, telephoto with 3x optical zoom, up to 8K video recording
Battery: 4,900mAh

Galaxy S24: Expected specifications

Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
RAM: up to 8GB
Storage: up to 256GB
Camera: 50MP primary sensor, telephoto with 3x optical zoom, up to 8K video recording
Battery: 4,000mAh

Artificial intelligence and its related features on the Galaxy S24 series are expected to take centre stage. Samsung is expected to announce an array of AI-powered features running on its Gauss model for the Galaxy series devices.

ALSO READ: Samsung aims to replicate human vision by integrating AI in camera sensors

Samsung has already confirmed that it will be rolling out AI Live Translate call feature for Galaxy smartphones starting this year. The South Korean tech giant is also expected to unveil other AI features such as Generative Edit, allowing users to move or remove objects from a picture and even add new details to photos. However, Samsung in its teaser video for the Unpacked event confirmed that not all of these AI features will run natively on-device but will require internet connectivity.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

