OnePlus 13 series users to get 180-day phone replacement service: Details

OnePlus has announced a 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan for its new OnePlus 13 series smartphones. As part of the plan, OnePlus has committed to provide a replacement device for no additional cost in case there is any hardware-related issue with the new OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones within the first 180 days of purchase. For the uninitiated, OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 13 series smartphones at the Winter Launch event on January 7.

OnePlus 13 series: 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan

OnePlus has announced that customers who purchase a new OnePlus 13 series smartphone before February 13 will get a one-time device replacement for no additional cost in case there is any hardware issue within the first 180 days of purchase. The company said that this plan covers issues related to device components such as screens, back covers, batteries, and motherboards.

For customers who purchase any OnePlus 13 series device after February 13, the service will be available as part of an optional paid protection plan, priced at Rs 2,599 for the OnePlus 13 and Rs 2,299 for the OnePlus 13R smartphone. This paid plan also extends the service duration for three additional months.

OnPlus 13 series: Price and variants

OnePlus 13

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 76,999

24GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 84,999

Colours: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn

OnePlus 13R

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 42,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 49,999

Colours: Nebula Noir, Astral Trail

OnePlus 13: Specifications

Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

Protection: IP68 + IP69

OnePlus 13R: Specifications