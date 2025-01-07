OnePlus 13 series launched: Check India pricing, introductory offers, more

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 13 series smartphones in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the flagship OnePlus 13 features a camera system co-created by the Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. The OnePlus 13R is the more affordable model in the line-up, bringing significant upgrades over last year's model. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the OnePlus 13R is now offered with higher RAM and storage options. Meanwhile, it also gets a new 50MP telephoto camera.

Both the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones come with Android 15-based Oxygen OS 15 user interface. The new UI also brings advanced AI-powered productivity features such as Intelligent Search and AI Notes, apart from AI image editing tools. The OnePlus 13 series also brings several India-exclusive features such as support for "5.5G" connectivity in collaboration with Jio for improved network stability.

Apart from new smartphones, OnePlus has also launched a new Sapphire Blue variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, a 50W AIRVOOC magnetic charger and several new smartphone cases with support for magnetic charging functionality.

OnePlus 13 series: Price and variants

OnePlus 13

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 76,999

24GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 84,999

Colours: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn

Also Read

OnePlus 13R

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 42,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 49,999

Colours: Nebula Noir, Astral Trail

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 (Sapphire Blue): Rs 11,999

Accessories

OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger: Rs 5,999

OnePlus Magnetic case (Sandstone): Rs 1299

OnePlus Magnetic case (Wood Grain): Rs 2299

OnePlus Magnetic case (Aramid Fiber): Rs 2499

OnePlus 13 series: Availability and offers

OnePlus 13 will be available in India starting January 10, while the OnePlus 13R will go on sale starting January 13.

As for the introductory offer, OnePlus is offering a discount of up to Rs 5000 on purchasing a OnePlus 13 smartphone using ICICI Bank cards. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans available of up to 24 months.

On purchasing the OnePlus 13R, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 3000 on ICICI bank cards. Additionally, there are no-interest EMI plans of up to 12 months.

Apart from these offers, existing OnePlus users can exchange their smartphones for the OnePlus 13 and avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7000. Similarly, for the OnePlus 13R, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3000 is applicable on trade-in deals.

OnePlus 13 series: Specifications

OnePlus 13 specifications

Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

Protection: IP68 + IP69

OnePlus 13R specifications