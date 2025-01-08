CES 2025: Panasonic's new flagship OLED TV has Amazon Fire TV built-in

Japanese electronics maker Panasonic has launched its 2025 flagship Z95B Series OLED TV with Amazon Fire TV built-in. Additionally, the new top-of-the-line Panasonic TV offers compatibility with Apple AirPlay and Apple Home. Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, the Panasonic Z95B series OLED TV comes in up to 77-inch screen size and features a Primary RGB Tandem display panel.

Panasonic Z95B series OLED TV: Details

Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch screen sizes, Panasonic Z95B series OLED TV features OLED display panels with Primary RGB Tandem technology. The company said that this enables the TV to offer brighter visuals, broader colour volume, while enhancing light efficiency by 40 per cent.

Powered by the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II processor, the TV gets a 4K Remaster Engine that the company said uses AI to reduce noise in scenes, enhancing clarity. The TV also supports Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail which is said to improve the contrast of Dolby Vision-supported content. The TV also enables Dolby Vision support up to 144Hz.

For audio, the Z95B series features new line array, side, and up-firing speakers which leverage Space Tune and Sound Focus technology to optimise sound placement. The TV also brings Dolby Atmos support and "360 Soundscape Pro" technology for a surround sound experience. Additionally, the company said that the sound system on the TV is tuned by the Japanese audio brand Technics.

For gaming enthusiasts, the TV brings support for both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC. There is also a new True Game Mode that the company said enables movie-like colour accuracy using HDR Tone Mapping. The display also supports variable refresh rate (VRR) at up to 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience.

Panasonic Z95B series OLED TV: Built-in Fire TV and more

Panasonic said that the Z95B series manages to integrate live streaming with streaming content, leveraging Amazon Fire TV which is built-in. This set-up is said to offer streamlined content discovery and access to multiple streaming platforms, all in one place. It also enables support for Amazon's digital assistant Alexa for voice control.

The partnership with Amazon continues as the TV also has a Prime Video Calibrated Mode. The company said that this mode enhances the viewing experience of Prime Video content by automatically optimising picture settings based on the content type. The Z95B series also introduces Calman and ISFccc calibration, delivering professional-grade tools to fine-tune colour accuracy and display performance.

In addition to this, the TV is compatible with Apple AirPlay, allowing users to stream movies, music, photos and more to their television from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Besides, Apple Home compatibility allows users to control several aspects of the TV using the Home App or Siri.