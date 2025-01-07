Winter Launch Event: How to watch OnePlus 13 series launch, what to expect

China's OnePlus is hosting its Winter Launch event on January 7 to launch its new OnePlus 13 series flagship smartphones. The series encompasses OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones, both of which are already available in the company's home country. Alongside the new smartphones, OnePlus will also launch a new variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 wireless earbuds.

OnePlus Winter Launch Event: Details

The OnePlus Winter Launch Event will kick off at 9 PM (IST) and will be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel. You can also watch the launch event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

OnePlus Winter Launch Event: What to expect

OnePlus 13

OnePlus has announced that the Indian variant of the OnePlus 13 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same chipset as the model launched in China in October. The device will include a camera system developed in collaboration with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. The fifth-generation Hasselblad camera introduces new features, including "Clear Burst," designed to simplify capturing subjects in motion.

The OnePlus 13 will be available in three colour options: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. The Midnight Ocean variant will feature a micro-fibre vegan leather back, while the Arctic Dawn model will showcase a glass coating with a unique surface finish. Additionally, the smartphone will carry IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring robust protection against dust and water.

Launched in China in October last year, the OnePlus 13 boasts the following specifications:

Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

Protection: IP68, IP69

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5, which launched in China in December. It will feature a design closely resembling the flagship OnePlus 13, including a flat aluminium frame and a circular rear camera bump. The device is set to sport a flat display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both the front and back panels.

Measuring 8mm in thickness, the OnePlus 13R will have a finish inspired by "star trails," adding a unique aesthetic touch. It will be available in two nature-inspired colour options: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

OnePlus 13R expected specifications-

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1264x2780 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (2x)

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Operating system: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Protection: IP68 + IP69

AI with OxygenOS 15

The Android 15-based OxygenOS on the OnePlus 13 series will bring design enhancements, new animations, and advanced artificial intelligence features. These include Intelligent Search, which allows users to locate local files using natural language prompts.

The updated UI also integrates AI-powered photography tools such as AI Reflection Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Detail Boost. Additionally, the software introduces Google's gesture-driven Circle to Search feature, further improving user interaction and accessibility.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3, launched in August as the brand's flagship wireless earbuds, will soon be available in a new Sapphire Blue variant. This colour option, set to debut at the Winter Launch Event on January 7, is designed to complement the Midnight Ocean edition of the OnePlus 13 smartphone.

A notable addition to the Buds Pro 3 is the AI Translation feature, which becomes available when paired with OnePlus 13 series smartphones.

Accessories

Recent reports suggest that the OnePlus 13 and 13R smartphones will be available with a Sandstone Magnetic Case, while the OnePlus 13 will have two additional options: a Wood Grain Magnetic Half-Pack Case and an Aramid Fibre Magnetic Case. These cases are expected to include magnetic features, possibly supporting OnePlus' upcoming magnetic charging accessories.

Additionally, OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch a 5,000mAh magnetic power bank and a 50W AIRVOOC magnetic wireless charger in India, further expanding its accessory line-up.

OnePlus Winter Launch Event: Launch livestream